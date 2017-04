Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary

Listen to some fine, fine alt & indie tunes that RDU Curator Brian Feary has chosen for our daytime playlist.

Added to Playlist this week:

ALDOUS HARDING (chc) – Imagining My Man

DUAL (nz) – Interlude

MISHAP (nz) – Not Feeling This

OSCAR DOWLING (nz) – Sally Free and Easy

PERFUME GENIUS – Slip Away

SAM PERRY (nz) – 04

VHS DREAM (chc) – So High