RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Dave Imlay

Dave from Galaxy Records brings us an eclectic mix for the RDU playlist each week. Hear his latest 25 playlist picks on his Spotify playlist below.

Galaxy Records is located at 336 St Asaph Street, next to darkroom. Opening hours are Thurs/Fri 12-5:30pm, Saturday 10am-3pm.

Added this week: 
BARDO POND – Crossover
BENOIT PIOULARD – Layette
GOLDFRAPP – Anymore
ODDISEE – Rain Dance
TUXEDO – Fux with the Tux
YOUR OLD DROOG – My Girl Is a Boy

Gemma

April 5th, 2017

