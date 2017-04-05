Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Dave Imlay

Dave from Galaxy Records brings us an eclectic mix for the RDU playlist each week. Hear his latest 25 playlist picks on his Spotify playlist below.

Galaxy Records is located at 336 St Asaph Street, next to darkroom. Opening hours are Thurs/Fri 12-5:30pm, Saturday 10am-3pm.

Added this week:

BARDO POND – Crossover

BENOIT PIOULARD – Layette

GOLDFRAPP – Anymore

ODDISEE – Rain Dance

TUXEDO – Fux with the Tux

YOUR OLD DROOG – My Girl Is a Boy

