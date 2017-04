Blog

RDU Spotify Playlist: RQ

RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).

Added this week:

ILLBILLY HITEC – Blaze

JESTIC – Stomped In Tha Club

MAGIC & STEEL (nz) – Now You Are Here

REALITY CHANT (chc) – Love vs War Feat. Raggadon

REI (nz) – Hāti

SALUTE – Man Down Feat.Cid Rim

SWISHA x ACEMO x KUSH JONES – She Throwin Azz Feat. Rainey

Listen to his latest picks on his RDU Spotify playlist.