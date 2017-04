Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary

Listen to some fine, fine alt & indie tunes that RDU Curator Brian Feary has chosen for our daytime playlist.

Added to Playlist this week:

C R BARLOW (nz) – rinse and repeat

FRAN (chc) – Same Name

GIRLS PISSING ON GIRLS PISSING (nz) – Pacific Hygiene

KANE STRANG (nz) – Hypochondria

THE ECHO OHS (nz) – Up The River

ZANE 2000 (nz) – ZANE 2000 Theme (DEMO 1)