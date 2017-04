Blog

RDU Spotify Playlist: RQ

RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).

Added this week:

BOP – An Order

COLDCUT X ON U SOUND – Divide and Rule Feat. Lee Scratch Perry, Junior Reid & Elan

FOREST SWORDS – The Highest Flood (Radio Edit)

J.I.D – Never

KEENO – Insomnia Of An Anxious Mind

MIMOSA – Road Trip

TALISMAN – Racism Never Dub

Listen to his latest picks on his RDU Spotify playlist.