RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary

Listen to some fine, fine alt & indie tunes that RDU Curator Brian Feary has chosen for our daytime playlist.

Added to Playlist this week:

BIG BEACH OCEAN SURF KING (nz) – Surf Rock

BLACK SCIENCE (nz) – Let’s Drive

BLONDE REDHEAD – Golden Light

LAKE SOUTH (nz) – The Akaroa Road

MATT YEARBOOK (nz) – Sweet Little Girl

WURLD SERIES (nz) – Rip KF