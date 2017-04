Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Sheldon Williams

Sheldon Williams goes deep in to the electronica realm to bring you beats, treats and electronic delights. He also brings you Plantspace with Plantgril every Saturday 8-10am.

Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:

DJ MISSDEVANA – Can’t Change The Music Of Your Soul

MAGIC & STEEL (nz) – Worm

MARAT MODE – Our Night

PICK A PIPER – Nikko

PIEK – Despertar ft. Fabel

REMOTIF – Dares