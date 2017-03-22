Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Dave Imlay

Dave from Galaxy Records brings us an eclectic mix for the RDU playlist each week. Hear his latest 25 playlist picks on his Spotify playlist below.

Galaxy Records is located at 336 St Asaph Street, next to darkroom. Opening hours are Thurs/Fri 12-5:30pm, Saturday 10am-3pm.

Added this week:

HANNI EL KHATIB – Savage Times

KARRIEM RIGGINS – Bahia Dreamin’

MILKY CHANCE – Blossom

PINBACK – Some Voices

PORTER RAY – Lightro (Looking For The Light)

SPOON – Hot Thoughts

TOSCA – Export Import

