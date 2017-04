Blog

RDU Spotify Playlist: RQ

RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).

Added this week:

AMJ COLLECTIVE – Believe Dub

DAVID DALLAS (nz) – Fit In

DJ LIL GENEROUS – Choices

GHOST WRITERZ – News Carrying Ghosts Feat. Chronixx (Prod. Mungos Hi Fi)

MIMOSA – Sinner Saint

THINK TONK – Whatever You Go Do Feat. Inja

Listen to his latest picks on his RDU Spotify playlist.