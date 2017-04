Blog

RDU Spotify Playlist: RQ

RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).

Added this week:

9-5ERS (nz) – Talking To You Feat. Tyra Hammond

GONJASUFI – Your Maker (Daddy G Remix)

GRASPS – Anger

NANGDO – Medication VIP

NEED FOR MIRRORS (nz) – Dead Poets Feat. Onallee

THINK TONK – Setman

THUGWIDOW – Dime Bomb

Listen to his latest picks on his RDU Spotify playlist.