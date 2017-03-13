Blog

David Shrigley at CoCA

Listen back to James Dann talk to David Shrigley himself!

David Shrigley is known for his darkly witty cartoons and his international career has seen him work across a variety of media, including drawing, photography, sculpture, animation, painting, unsettling intervention, spoken-word recordings and pop-music videos.

David Shrigley: Lose Your Mind, a British Council exhibition, shows the breadth of Shrigley’s practice and his darkly witty imaginings. Amongst drawing, sculpture and animated film, key works include Ostrich, 2009, in which a taxidermied bird loses its head; Beginning, Middle and End, 2009, a ‘giant continuous sausage’ crafted from clay that is rolled out and arranged in the gallery; and Cheers, 2007 a pair of fishing waders filled with expanding foam.

With a sense of humour that crosses cultural and language boundaries with ease, David Shrigley: Lose Your Mind is an opportunity to have fun and feel better for it. You will almost certainly laugh, but expect to feel a little unsettled. Shrigley’s work is playful, but it’s challenging too.

David Shrigley at CoCA, 11th March- 28th May

Entry $10

Full-time Student (with ID) / Senior Citizen (65 yrs +) $8

Under 12s and Friends of CoCA FREE

Free entry for ALL every Tuesday.