Blog
Taite Music Prize 2017: Finalists
Congrats to all the finalists of the Taite Music Prize 2017!
They are all RDU favs, so stoked that there is such a great line up for this years awards.
The nominees are:
Aaradhna / Brown Girl (Universal Music NZ)
Hopetoun Brown / Look So Good (Melita Music)
Lawrence Arabia / Absolute Truth (Flying Nun Records)
LEISURE / LEISURE (THE LEISURE COLLECTIVE)
Lontalius / I’ll Forget 17 (POD/Inertia)
Pacific Heights / The Stillness (Warner Music)
Shayne P Carter / Offsider (Flying Nun Records)
Street Chant / Hauora (Arch Hill Recordings)
Previous Taite Music Prize winners:
2010 – Lawrence Arabia – Chant Darling (Honorary Bedouin Records)
2011 – Ladi6 – The Liberation Of (What? Music)
2012 – Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Unknown Mortal Orchestra (Seeing Records)
2013 – SJD – Elastic Wasteland (Round Trip Mars)
2014 – Lorde – Pure Heroine (Universal Music NZ)
2015 – Jakob – Sines (Shoot The Freak)
2016 – Silicon – Personal Computer (Weird World/Domino Recordings)
Previous Independent Music NZ Classic Record recipients:
2013 – Gordons – Gordons (Flying Nun)
2014 – Various Artists – AK79 (Ripper Records)
2015 – Herbs – What’s Be Happen? (Warrior Records)
2016 – Upper Hutt Posse – E T? (Jayrem Records)
Gemma
March 9th, 2017