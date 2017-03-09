Blog

Taite Music Prize 2017: Finalists

Congrats to all the finalists of the Taite Music Prize 2017!

They are all RDU favs, so stoked that there is such a great line up for this years awards.

The nominees are:

Aaradhna / Brown Girl (Universal Music NZ)

Hopetoun Brown / Look So Good (Melita Music)

Lawrence Arabia / Absolute Truth (Flying Nun Records)

LEISURE / LEISURE (THE LEISURE COLLECTIVE)

Lontalius / I’ll Forget 17 (POD/Inertia)

Pacific Heights / The Stillness (Warner Music)

Shayne P Carter / Offsider (Flying Nun Records)

Street Chant / Hauora (Arch Hill Recordings)

Previous Taite Music Prize winners:

2010 – Lawrence Arabia – Chant Darling (Honorary Bedouin Records)

2011 – Ladi6 – The Liberation Of (What? Music)

2012 – Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Unknown Mortal Orchestra (Seeing Records)

2013 – SJD – Elastic Wasteland (Round Trip Mars)

2014 – Lorde – Pure Heroine (Universal Music NZ)

2015 – Jakob – Sines (Shoot The Freak)

2016 – Silicon – Personal Computer (Weird World/Domino Recordings)

 

Previous Independent Music NZ Classic Record recipients:

2013 – Gordons – Gordons (Flying Nun)

2014 – Various Artists – AK79 (Ripper Records)

2015 – Herbs – What’s Be Happen? (Warrior Records)

2016 – Upper Hutt Posse – E T? (Jayrem Records)

March 9th, 2017

