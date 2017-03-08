Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Dave Imlay

Dave from Galaxy Records brings us an eclectic mix for the RDU playlist each week. Hear his latest 25 playlist picks on his Spotify playlist below.

Galaxy Records is located at 336 St Asaph Street, next to darkroom. Opening hours are Thurs/Fri 12-5:30pm, Saturday 10am-3pm.

Added this week:

CAVE CIRCLES (nz) – My Heart Is A Beating Drum

MARK DE CLIVE-LOWE (nz) – L+H (For Yusef Lateef) [Live]

PARQUET COURTS – Captive of the Sun Feat. Bun B

SHADOW BAND – Eagle Unseen

SINKANE – Telephone

TEMPLES – Certainty

THE MOLOCHS – No More Cryin’

