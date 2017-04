Blog

RDU Spotify Playlist: RQ

RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).

Added this week:

EBB & EMBARGO (chc) – The Network

EPOCH (chc) & SOPHIE OZARD – Hurt

SPENG BOND – Dread Outta Road

STORMZY – Mr Skeng

SURLY (nz) – Lemme Try

TIM REAPER – Innerspace Feat. Parallel

Listen to his latest picks on his RDU Spotify playlist.