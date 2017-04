Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary

Listen to some fine, fine alt & indie tunes that RDU Curator Brian Feary (real name!) has chosen for our daytime playlist.

Added to Playlist this week:

FRANKIE COSMOS – Sinister

GIRLS PISSING ON GIRLS PISSING (nz) – Widdershins

KRAUS (nz) – Seven Nights in a Rogue’s Bed

LUSINE – Slow Motion

MEAT WAVE – To Be Swayed

WOMB (nz) – When The Night Breaks Up