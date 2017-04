Blog

RDU Spotify Playlist: RQ

RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).

Added this week:

AMMONATION (nz) – Forever

BABE – Call Me

DUBMATIX – Roll Dem (Roots Version) Feat. Gappy Ranks

LMC (nz) – Move

LUKAS (nz) – Motions Feat. Lunar

ODDISEE – NNGE Feat. Toine

VIDE – Henny And Pineapple

Listen to his latest picks on his RDU Spotify playlist.