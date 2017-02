Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary

Listen to some fine, fine alt & indie tunes that RDU Curator Brian Feary (real name!) has chosen for our daytime playlist.

Added to Playlist this week:

AUSMUTEANTS – New Planet

COYOTE (nz) – 50 dollar feet Feat. Milk

DUAL (nz) – Kiss

ELAN VITAL (nz) – Dreams

PAM (nz) – Amateur Anathema

THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN – Always Sad

YUMI ZOUMA (nz) – She’s Electric (Oasis Cover)