RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Sheldon Williams

Sheldon Williams goes deep in to the electronica realm to bring you beats, treats and electronic delights. He also brings you Plantspace with Plantgril every Saturday 8-10am.

Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:

AUNTIE FLO – The Soniferous Garden (Radio Edit)

B O K E H (nz) – I know you know

BORROWED CS (nz) – pony

CHAOS IN THE CBD (nz) – North Pole Cafe

EARLY ELECTRICALS (nz) – Mabye (1999 Release)

NINES – Going in

