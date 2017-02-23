Blog
RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Sheldon Williams
Sheldon Williams goes deep in to the electronica realm to bring you beats, treats and electronic delights. He also brings you Plantspace with Plantgril every Saturday 8-10am.
Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:
AUNTIE FLO – The Soniferous Garden (Radio Edit)
B O K E H (nz) – I know you know
BORROWED CS (nz) – pony
CHAOS IN THE CBD (nz) – North Pole Cafe
EARLY ELECTRICALS (nz) – Mabye (1999 Release)
NINES – Going in
Gemma
February 23rd, 2017