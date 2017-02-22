Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Dave Imlay

Dave from Galaxy Records brings us an eclectic mix for the RDU playlist each week. Hear his latest 25 playlist picks on his Spotify playlist below.

Galaxy Records is located at 336 St Asaph Street, next to darkroom. Opening hours are Thurs/Fri 12-5:30pm, Saturday 10am-3pm.

Added this week:

HALF JAPANESE – Attack of the Giant Leeches

HOMESHAKE – Serious

JESCA HOOP – Memories Are Now

MATTHEW DEAR – Wrong With Us (DJ-Kicks)

MOON DUO – Creepin’

SWINDLE – Purple Walls

THE SADIES – It’s Easy (Like Walking) Feat. Kurt Vile

THIEVERY CORPORATION – Ghetto Matrix Feat. Mr. Lif

