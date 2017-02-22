Blog
RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Dave Imlay
Dave from Galaxy Records brings us an eclectic mix for the RDU playlist each week. Hear his latest 25 playlist picks on his Spotify playlist below.
Galaxy Records is located at 336 St Asaph Street, next to darkroom. Opening hours are Thurs/Fri 12-5:30pm, Saturday 10am-3pm.
Added this week:
HALF JAPANESE – Attack of the Giant Leeches
HOMESHAKE – Serious
JESCA HOOP – Memories Are Now
MATTHEW DEAR – Wrong With Us (DJ-Kicks)
MOON DUO – Creepin’
SWINDLE – Purple Walls
THE SADIES – It’s Easy (Like Walking) Feat. Kurt Vile
THIEVERY CORPORATION – Ghetto Matrix Feat. Mr. Lif
Gemma
February 22nd, 2017