Blog

RDU Spotify Playlist: RQ

RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).

Added this week:

CHILDISH GAMBINO – California

ILL GATES – Nitro Feat. Mimosa

LYRAE (nz) – Awake

MUDRA – Maha ka li

RAW COLLECTIVE (nz) – Smash the Grips

RESET & LEFTY (nz) – The Surgeon

STAYHIGH – She A Thot

Listen to his latest picks on his RDU Spotify playlist.