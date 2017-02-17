Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary

Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.

Added to Playlist this week:
ANNA WISE – Coconuts
AYE NAKO – Particle Mace
BLACK SCIENCE (nz) – I Fell Off The Edge Of My Mind
COLD BEAT – 62 Moons
HAND HABITS – All The While
LAWRENCE ARABIA (nz) – The Palest Of Them All
MELTING FACES (nz) – Waste The Day

Gemma

February 17th, 2017

