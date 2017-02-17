Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary

Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.

Added to Playlist this week:

ANNA WISE – Coconuts

AYE NAKO – Particle Mace

BLACK SCIENCE (nz) – I Fell Off The Edge Of My Mind

COLD BEAT – 62 Moons

HAND HABITS – All The While

LAWRENCE ARABIA (nz) – The Palest Of Them All

MELTING FACES (nz) – Waste The Day

