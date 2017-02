Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Sheldon Williams

Sheldon Williams goes deep in to the electronica realm to bring you beats, treats and electronic delights. He also brings you Plantspace with Plantgril every Saturday 8-10am.

Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:

BORROWED CS (nz) – b a y o n e t

CHAOS IN THE CBD (nz) – Distorted Fields

HYBRID ROSE (nz) – Mermaid Lovers

OLD SOUL (nz) – What They Know