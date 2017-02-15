Blog

OVERNIGHT PLANS FOR FIRE MANAGEMENT – Civil Defence Update

Christchurch Civil Defence Update #4

Wednesday 15 February 2017, 9.40pm

OVERNIGHT PLANS FOR FIRE MANAGEMENT

Residents in the area from the Sign of the Takahe to Victoria Park should evacuate their homes immediately.

Authorities are advising that the fire has crossed Dyers Pass Road into Victoria Park.

Police and the Defence Force are evacuating properties in the area. They are also evacuating the south side of Cashmere Road to Kennedys Bush Road and to Hoon Hay Valley Road.

Helicopters and fixed planes have been stood down for the night from fighting the Port Hills fires, but fire crews remain on the ground monitoring the situation.

The fires are burning within an estimated 1,655 hectare area on both sides of the Port Hills, but not all of this area is alight as the fire has been extinguished in some locations. If a member of the public is concerned about a flare up overnight, which they believe may threaten lives or property, we advise them to call emergency services on 111.

Around 300-400 people have been officially evacuated from homes in Worsley Road, Cracroft, the bottom of Hoon Hay Valley Road and the Westmorland area. Hundreds of others across the hills have self-evacuated as the fire spreads.

A welfare centre has been set up at Te Hapua Halswell Centre to assist evacuated residents. Only a handful of residents have visited Te Hapua Halswell Centre seeking information. Nga Hau e Wha Marae has been made available.

Canterbury Regional Controller Neville Reilly has been deployed to the Christchurch Civil Defence Emergency Operations Centre to head the overall response to the fires.

GENERAL INFORMATION

· If you are at all worried or uncomfortable remaining in your home, please evacuate. You can go to either of the city welfare centres for assistance.

· People are advised to stay away from the hills to allow emergency services access and ensure swift evacuation.

· Orion remain on full alert, ready to respond to any issues with power supply as a result of the fires. It is possible that there will be further outages until the fire is fully extinguished.

Authorities are extremely grateful for the many offers of assistance and donated goods for those affected by the fire, currently no donated good are needed and peoples’ accommodation needs are being managed. Agencies are currently planning to establish a relief fund for those affected the fires.