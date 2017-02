Blog

RDU Spotify Playlist: RQ

RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).

Added this week:

GENE FISHER – Static (Prod. Kaytranada)

KOTARE (nz) – Osho

MONEY FUNSTER (nz) – Marabunta

POLO (chc) – Bunny

PUGILIST (nz) – Acceptance

UNDERTOW (nz) – Point Counter Point

WEROH K – Empty Frames

Listen to his latest picks on his RDU Spotify playlist.