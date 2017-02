Blog

RDU Spotify Playlist: RQ

RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).

Added this week:

BENASIS – Bass Glock

HIGH HOOPS (nz) – Burn It Up

LOST TEMPLE (chc) – Silver Zion

RNDYSVGE – Holditdown

SONIA CALICO – Jewel Feat.Olivia Yan

STEEZIE WONDER (nz) – Elementz

Listen to his latest picks on his RDU Spotify playlist.