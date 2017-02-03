Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary

Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.

Added to Playlist this week:

DISJECTA MEMBRA (nz) – Subversion (IKON cover)

GRANDADDY – Evermore

JOL MULHOLLAND (nz) – Doorbell

NEW DAWN (nz) – The Power Of You

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER – French Press

THE FEELIES – Gone Gone Gone

WIZZ KIDS (nz) – Possessed

