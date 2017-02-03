Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary

Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.

 

Added to Playlist this week:
DISJECTA MEMBRA (nz) – Subversion (IKON cover)
GRANDADDY – Evermore
JOL MULHOLLAND (nz) – Doorbell
NEW DAWN (nz) – The Power Of You
ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER – French Press
THE FEELIES – Gone Gone Gone
WIZZ KIDS (nz) – Possessed

Gemma

February 3rd, 2017

No Comments

Comments are closed.


On Air





Twitter Feed

  • RT @uoclibrary: Start practicing your moves because your invited to the library Silent Disco! Thanks @rdu985fm & @ucsa for making it happen…
    7 minutes ago
  • #NP Friday Brunch, 10am-12pm. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiV2sXg… https://t.co/B8HNcFblpT
    47 minutes ago
  • #NP Up Again @RDUBreakfast, 7:30-9:30am. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I… https://t.co/nJZ4dtTRHH
    3 hours ago
  • NP Classified Frequency, 11pm-1am. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I… https://t.co/kp1Wns6cOc
    12 hours ago
  • NP Dubbers Anonymous, 9:30-11pm. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I… https://t.co/I7cBx9He86
    13 hours ago
  • #NP Supafly, 8-9:30pm. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I… https://t.co/W9YrksQvKi
    15 hours ago