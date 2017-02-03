Blog
RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary
Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.
Added to Playlist this week:
DISJECTA MEMBRA (nz) – Subversion (IKON cover)
GRANDADDY – Evermore
JOL MULHOLLAND (nz) – Doorbell
NEW DAWN (nz) – The Power Of You
ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER – French Press
THE FEELIES – Gone Gone Gone
WIZZ KIDS (nz) – Possessed
Gemma
February 3rd, 2017