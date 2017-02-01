Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Dave Imlay

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Dave Imlay

Dave from Galaxy Records brings us an eclectic mix for the RDU playlist each week. Hear his latest 25 playlist picks on his Spotify playlist below.

Galaxy Records is located at 336 St Asaph Street, next to darkroom. Opening hours are Thurs/Fri 12-5:30pm, Saturday 10am-3pm.

Added this week: 
B. BRAVO – I’m for Real
CHERRY GLAZERR – Told You I’d Be with the Guys
ERIC LAU – Contact
JOLLY MARE – Hotel Riviera Feat. Lucia Manca
JULIE BYRNE – Natural Blue
LAUREL – Hurricane
NATHAN FAKE – Degreelessness Feat. Prurient
RUN THE JEWELS – Talk To Me

Gemma

February 1st, 2017

No Comments

Comments are closed.


On Air





Twitter Feed

  • #NP #TeAhiTop10, 3-4pm thanks to @nzonairmusic. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or… https://t.co/XMQfDc4X5Q
    31 minutes ago
  • #NP Things & Stuff with Jeff, 12-2pm. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I https://t.co/FvFxcUz2KR
    4 hours ago
  • Listen to what Dave's been picking for the RDU Playlist! Listen here: https://t.co/KUEJlxYzgw https://t.co/239uvv6vKG
    4 hours ago
  • #NP RDFood & Forage, 10-11am. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I https://t.co/h4qjoMLw8y
    6 hours ago
  • #NP Up Again @RDUBreakfast, 7:30-9:30am. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I https://t.co/7Ziu7Qe12Y
    8 hours ago
  • #NP Fog Buster, midnight-1am. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I https://t.co/Z1SwxhqBxV
    16 hours ago