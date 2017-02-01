Blog
RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Dave Imlay
Dave from Galaxy Records brings us an eclectic mix for the RDU playlist each week. Hear his latest 25 playlist picks on his Spotify playlist below.
Galaxy Records is located at 336 St Asaph Street, next to darkroom. Opening hours are Thurs/Fri 12-5:30pm, Saturday 10am-3pm.
Added this week:
B. BRAVO – I’m for Real
CHERRY GLAZERR – Told You I’d Be with the Guys
ERIC LAU – Contact
JOLLY MARE – Hotel Riviera Feat. Lucia Manca
JULIE BYRNE – Natural Blue
LAUREL – Hurricane
NATHAN FAKE – Degreelessness Feat. Prurient
RUN THE JEWELS – Talk To Me
Gemma
February 1st, 2017