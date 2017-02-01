Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Dave Imlay

Dave from Galaxy Records brings us an eclectic mix for the RDU playlist each week. Hear his latest 25 playlist picks on his Spotify playlist below.

Galaxy Records is located at 336 St Asaph Street, next to darkroom. Opening hours are Thurs/Fri 12-5:30pm, Saturday 10am-3pm.

Added this week:

B. BRAVO – I’m for Real

CHERRY GLAZERR – Told You I’d Be with the Guys

ERIC LAU – Contact

JOLLY MARE – Hotel Riviera Feat. Lucia Manca

JULIE BYRNE – Natural Blue

LAUREL – Hurricane

NATHAN FAKE – Degreelessness Feat. Prurient

RUN THE JEWELS – Talk To Me

