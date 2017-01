Blog

RDU Spotify Playlist: RQ

RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).

Added to his Spotify this week:

ODDISEE – Like Really

Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:

BROTHEL – Numb

J STAR – Bad Boy Stepping Feat. Ranking Joe

MATAIO – Cataclysm

NEED FOR MIRRORS (nz) & PHIL TANGENT – Polaroid

NUVAMAN – Killa Rufplate

ODDISEE – Like Really

WORKERS – Winter Mood