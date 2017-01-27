Blog
RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary
Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.
New to Spotify this week:
ARIEL PINK – Tears On Fire Feat. Weyes Blood
CLOUD NOTHINGS – Internal World
DAVID BOWIE – No Plan
Full on air playlist:
HANS PUCKET (nz) – Level Headed
THE TEASERS (chc) – The Coward
UV-TV – Only Matters When
Gemma
January 27th, 2017