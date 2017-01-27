Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary

Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.

New to Spotify this week:

Full on air playlist:

ARIEL PINK – Tears On Fire Feat. Weyes Blood

CLOUD NOTHINGS – Internal World

DAVID BOWIE – No Plan

HANS PUCKET (nz) – Level Headed

THE TEASERS (chc) – The Coward

UV-TV – Only Matters When

