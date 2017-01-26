Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Sheldon Williams

Sheldon Williams goes deep in to the electronica realm to bring you beats, treats and electronic delights. He also brings you Plantspace with Plantgril every Saturday 8-10am.

Added to Spotify this week:

Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:

DAN KYE – Tolle

FCKCPS & GEORGE TURNER (nz) – Rug Rats Feat. Brent Paye

NMSS – Liquid Reality

PITCH BLACK (nz) Dub Smoke (Oicho BigBadMix)

ROBERT HATTAWAY (nz) – Deep cleanse

