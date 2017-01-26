Blog
RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Sheldon Williams
Sheldon Williams goes deep in to the electronica realm to bring you beats, treats and electronic delights. He also brings you Plantspace with Plantgril every Saturday 8-10am.
Added to Spotify this week:
DAN KYE – Tolle
Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:
DAN KYE – Tolle
FCKCPS & GEORGE TURNER (nz) – Rug Rats Feat. Brent Paye
NMSS – Liquid Reality
PITCH BLACK (nz) Dub Smoke (Oicho BigBadMix)
ROBERT HATTAWAY (nz) – Deep cleanse
Gemma
January 26th, 2017