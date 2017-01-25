Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Dave Imlay

Dave from Galaxy Records brings us an eclectic mix for the RDU playlist each week. Hear his latest 25 playlist picks on his Spotify playlist below.

Galaxy Records is located at 336 St Asaph Street, next to darkroom. Opening hours are Thurs/Fri 12-5:30pm, Saturday 10am-3pm.

Added this week:

DAVID AUGUST – The Spell

DELANEY DAVIDSON (chc) – Kiss Her Dead

LORENZO SENNI – Win In The Flat World

THE OLYMPIANS – Sirens of Jupiter

TYCHO – Glider

