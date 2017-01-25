Blog
RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Dave Imlay
Dave from Galaxy Records brings us an eclectic mix for the RDU playlist each week. Hear his latest 25 playlist picks on his Spotify playlist below.
Galaxy Records is located at 336 St Asaph Street, next to darkroom. Opening hours are Thurs/Fri 12-5:30pm, Saturday 10am-3pm.
Added this week:
DAVID AUGUST – The Spell
DELANEY DAVIDSON (chc) – Kiss Her Dead
LORENZO SENNI – Win In The Flat World
THE OLYMPIANS – Sirens of Jupiter
TYCHO – Glider
Gemma
January 25th, 2017