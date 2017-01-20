Blog
RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary
Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.
New to Spotify this week:
FOXYGEN – Follow The Leader
HIGH TINY HAIRS – BCNA
THE COURTNEYS – Tour
Full on air playlist:
ANTHONY DRENT (NZ) – I’ll Never Say Never To Always
BOOSEGUMPS – Happy
FOXYGEN – Follow The Leader
HIGH TINY HAIRS – BCNA
LU SEA (chc) – Tru
THE COURTNEYS – Tour
Gemma
January 20th, 2017