Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary

Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.

New to Spotify this week:

FOXYGEN – Follow The Leader

HIGH TINY HAIRS – BCNA

THE COURTNEYS – Tour

Full on air playlist:

ANTHONY DRENT (NZ) – I’ll Never Say Never To Always

BOOSEGUMPS – Happy

FOXYGEN – Follow The Leader

HIGH TINY HAIRS – BCNA

LU SEA (chc) – Tru

THE COURTNEYS – Tour