RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary

Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.

New to Spotify this week:
FOXYGEN – Follow The Leader
HIGH TINY HAIRS – BCNA
THE COURTNEYS – Tour

Full on air playlist:
ANTHONY DRENT (NZ) – I’ll Never Say Never To Always
BOOSEGUMPS – Happy
FOXYGEN – Follow The Leader
HIGH TINY HAIRS – BCNA
LU SEA (chc) – Tru
THE COURTNEYS – Tour

Gemma

January 20th, 2017

