Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Sheldon Williams

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Sheldon Williams

Sheldon Williams goes deep in to the electronica realm to bring you beats, treats and electronic delights. He also brings you Plantspace with Plantgril every Saturday 8-10am.

Added to Spotify this week:
ALEXA DEXA – Nomads
PITCH BLACK (nz) – Dub Smoke

Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:
ALEXA DEXA – Nomads
AZURE (chc) – Systems Groove
CHAOS IN THE CBD (nz) – Natural Taboo
FCKCPS (nz)- Seaview Road
PITCH BLACK (nz) – Dub Smoke

Gemma

January 19th, 2017

No Comments

Comments are closed.


On Air





Twitter Feed

  • #NP Childlike Adults, 4-6pm. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I https://t.co/jbqOYAkGO9
    1 hour ago
  • #NP Emprise, 3-4pm. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I https://t.co/8BtPZkXrxZ
    2 hours ago
  • Sheldon is back with a vengeance in 2017. Check out his first round of tunes for the RDU playlist.… https://t.co/g5IN1Qbruc
    4 hours ago
  • #NP Thirsty Thursday, 10am-12pm. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I https://t.co/6cKCnZV38O
    10 hours ago
  • #NP Up Again @RDUBreakfast, 7:30-9:30am. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I https://t.co/hlHkyuyseC
    10 hours ago
  • #NP Beats Me, 10:30pm-late. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I https://t.co/vmG7FnOfJ2
    19 hours ago