RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Sheldon Williams
Sheldon Williams goes deep in to the electronica realm to bring you beats, treats and electronic delights. He also brings you Plantspace with Plantgril every Saturday 8-10am.
Added to Spotify this week:
ALEXA DEXA – Nomads
PITCH BLACK (nz) – Dub Smoke
Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:
AZURE (chc) – Systems Groove
CHAOS IN THE CBD (nz) – Natural Taboo
FCKCPS (nz)- Seaview Road
Gemma
January 19th, 2017