Blog

RDU Spotify Playlist: RQ

RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).

Added to his Spotify this week:

OMAS – Sunrise

RUN THE JEWELS – Hey Kids (Bumaye) Feat. Danny Brown

Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:

DJ TAYE x TASO – Thinkin Bout U

EXD (nz) – Mockingbird Feat. Maaka P

LAKEWAY – Take Me

OMAS – Sunrise

RUN THE JEWELS – Hey Kids (Bumaye) Feat. Danny Brown

SERUM – Blow Dem Away Feat. Inja