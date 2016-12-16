Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary

Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.

New to Spotify this week:

TENNIS – In The Morning I’ll Be Better

ULTIMATE PAINTING – Monday Morning, Somewhere Central

Full on air playlist:

CAPSUL (nz) – Clouds

COYOTE (nz) – Life Is Grey

GIRLS PISSING ON GIRLS PISSING (nz) – Lustration

NERVOUS JERK (chc) – Bones

RHIAN SHEEHAN (nz) – Waiting At The Airport

TENNIS – In The Morning I’ll Be Better

THE FEELIES – Been Replaced

ULTIMATE PAINTING – Monday Morning, Somewhere Central

