RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary
Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.
New to Spotify this week:
TENNIS – In The Morning I’ll Be Better
ULTIMATE PAINTING – Monday Morning, Somewhere Central
Full on air playlist:
CAPSUL (nz) – Clouds
COYOTE (nz) – Life Is Grey
GIRLS PISSING ON GIRLS PISSING (nz) – Lustration
NERVOUS JERK (chc) – Bones
RHIAN SHEEHAN (nz) – Waiting At The Airport
THE FEELIES – Been Replaced
Gemma
December 16th, 2016