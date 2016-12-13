Blog

RDU Spotify Playlist: RQ

RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).

Added to his Spotify this week:

BLU MAR TEN – Keep It Together Feat. Robert Manos

DIAZ GRIMM (nz) – Sinse 7

STICKY JOE – Fussin & Fighting (Dubmatix Remix)

Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:

FTUREABLE x ANUBIS – Emerald Luminance

HEARTHBREAK – Noize

STICKY JOE – Fussin & Fighting (Dubmatix Remix)

