RDU Spotify Playlist: RQ
RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).
Added to his Spotify this week:
Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:
BLU MAR TEN – Keep It Together Feat. Robert Manos
DIAZ GRIMM (nz) – Sinse 7
FTUREABLE x ANUBIS – Emerald Luminance
HEARTHBREAK – Noize
STICKY JOE – Fussin & Fighting (Dubmatix Remix)
Gemma
December 13th, 2016