RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary

Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.

New to Spotify this week:
THE BESNARD LAKES – Laura Lee

Full on air playlist:
DUMMYBOG (nz) – Fright Night
MARK SULTAN – The Other Two
OSCAR DOWLING (nz) – Ease My Passing
PHF (nz) – QUEEN Feat. Clairo
POLYESTER (nz) – Lucky Me
THE BESNARD LAKES – Laura Lee
WURLD SERIES (chc) – Orkly Kid (Album Version)

Gemma

December 9th, 2016

