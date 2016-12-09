Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary

Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.

New to Spotify this week:

THE BESNARD LAKES – Laura Lee

Full on air playlist:

DUMMYBOG (nz) – Fright Night

MARK SULTAN – The Other Two

OSCAR DOWLING (nz) – Ease My Passing

PHF (nz) – QUEEN Feat. Clairo

POLYESTER (nz) – Lucky Me

THE BESNARD LAKES – Laura Lee

WURLD SERIES (chc) – Orkly Kid (Album Version)

