DECKNOLOGY 2016 FINALIST: MADOKA

The Decknology 2016 Finals are fast approaching!

Friday 9th December at Empire Bar & Izakaya sees LXTZ, Madoka, TopTap, Corruptio & Subvert are going head to head to be crowned THE DECKNOLOGY 2016 CHAMPION OF THE UNIVERSE.

Get to know your challengers before the final throwdown.

DJ Profile: MADOKA

Also known as Bread (because his older brother’s DJ name is Lightly Toasted. Geddit?), Madoka is making his first appearance in the Decknology Grand Finals, after previously being Semi Finalist last year.

How long have you been djing for?

I’ve been DJing for around 5 years. My big brother was a DJ first and he got me interested in it. Also at that time I was in high school and wanted to be a dubstep DJ.

How would you describe your sets?

Weird, Groovy Bass music.



Weapons of choice?

CDJs with Serato.

What can we expect from you on the night?

Weird, Groovy Bass music.

What sets you apart from other competitors?

Most of the other finalists seem to play more club music, so I think my more minimal approach to music sets me apart.

Who’s set are you most looking forward to?

LXTZ, he beat me in the White Elephant miX Factor Finals a couple years ago. Can’t wait to see what he busts out for Decknology.

Upcoming projects?

Nothing big, but I’m going to be running some gigs every now and then with some mates throughout next year. We’ve already done one this year and it went great!

A huge thank you to Empire, White Elephant, The Rockshop and RDU for making Decknology 2016 happen.