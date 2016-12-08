Blog
RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Sheldon Williams
Sheldon Williams goes deep in to the electronica realm to bring you beats, treats and electronic delights. He also brings you Plantspace with Plantgril every Saturday 8-10am.
Added to Spotify this week:
DUKE HUGH – Canvas
EARTH TRAX X NEWBORN JR. – Sax Track
FACTORY FLOOR – Wave (edit)
MOBY – Porcelain (Luca Agnelli Remix)
STIMMING – Der Schmelz (David August Revision)
Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:
DUKE HUGH – Canvas
EARTH TRAX X NEWBORN JR. – Sax Track
FACTORY FLOOR – Wave (edit)
MANTLE (nz) – Passage of Time
MOBY – Porcelain (Luca Agnelli Remix)
STIMMING – Der Schmelz (David August Revision)
Gemma
December 8th, 2016