RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Sheldon Williams

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Sheldon Williams

Sheldon Williams goes deep in to the electronica realm to bring you beats, treats and electronic delights. He also brings you Plantspace with Plantgril every Saturday 8-10am.

Added to Spotify this week:
DUKE HUGH – Canvas
EARTH TRAX X NEWBORN JR. – Sax Track
FACTORY FLOOR – Wave (edit)
MOBY – Porcelain (Luca Agnelli Remix)
STIMMING – Der Schmelz (David August Revision)

Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:
DUKE HUGH – Canvas
EARTH TRAX X NEWBORN JR. – Sax Track
FACTORY FLOOR – Wave (edit)
MANTLE (nz) – Passage of Time
MOBY – Porcelain (Luca Agnelli Remix)
STIMMING – Der Schmelz (David August Revision)

Gemma

December 8th, 2016

