RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Sheldon Williams

Sheldon Williams goes deep in to the electronica realm to bring you beats, treats and electronic delights. He also brings you Plantspace with Plantgril every Saturday 8-10am.

Added to Spotify this week:

Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:

DUKE HUGH – Canvas

EARTH TRAX X NEWBORN JR. – Sax Track

FACTORY FLOOR – Wave (edit)

MANTLE (nz) – Passage of Time

MOBY – Porcelain (Luca Agnelli Remix)

STIMMING – Der Schmelz (David August Revision)

