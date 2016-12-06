Blog

DECKNOLOGY 2016 FINALIST: SUBVERT

The Decknology 2016 Finals are fast approaching!

Friday 9th December at Empire Bar & Izakaya sees LXTZ, Madoka, TopTap, Corruptio & Subvert going head to head to be crowned THE DECKNOLOGY 2016 CHAMPION OF THE UNIVERSE.

Get to know your challengers before the final throwdown.

DJ Profile: Subvert
Decknology regular and Christchurch Drum & Bass don, this is Subvert’s second time competing in the Grand Finals. He’s been doing the rounds on the Drum & Bass circuit for many years now, and is highly regarded in the music scene.

How long have you been djing for?
Over ten years now. My friends had turntables, so I tried them once and never looked back.

How would you describe your sets?
I play 2 styles of music… Drum AND Bass….

Weapons of choice?
CDJs

What can we expect from you on the night?
High energy music to take you on a aural journey!!

What sets you apart from other competitors?
Not many dj’s can bring the intensity that I can build in my sets and so this Friday I’ve decided to play as MASSIVE as possible… Holding nothing back!!!

Who’s set are you most looking forward to?
Madoka. I know his brother and considering how good Al is, Ashly should be pretty good too!

Upcoming projects?
Next gig I have coming up is 23rd of December with Concord Dawn!!

A huge thank you to Empire, White Elephant, The Rockshop and RDU for making Decknology 2016 happen.

Will Appelbe

December 6th, 2016

