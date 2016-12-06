Blog

RDU Spotify Playlist: RQ

RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).

Added to his Spotify this week:

MR BILL – Pinnacle Feat. Mark Redito

SPACES X HOLLY – Out Came the Sun

STICKY JOE – Champion (Gold Dubs Remix)

Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:

KAREFUL X NIGHTCROW – Night Skies

LQ & MIDNIGHT DUBS (chc) – Exclusive to I

MR BILL – Pinnacle Feat. Mark Redito

RIVR – Sol

SPACES X HOLLY – Out Came the Sun

STICKY JOE – Champion (Gold Dubs Remix)

THE HEMPOLICS – Me Love to Sing (DJ Vadim Version)

