RDU Spotify Playlist: RQ

RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).

Added to his Spotify this week:

MR BILL – Pinnacle Feat. Mark Redito
SPACES X HOLLY – Out Came the Sun
STICKY JOE – Champion (Gold Dubs Remix)

Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:

KAREFUL X NIGHTCROW – Night Skies
LQ & MIDNIGHT DUBS (chc) – Exclusive to I
MR BILL – Pinnacle Feat. Mark Redito
RIVR – Sol
SPACES X HOLLY – Out Came the Sun
STICKY JOE – Champion (Gold Dubs Remix)
THE HEMPOLICS – Me Love to Sing (DJ Vadim Version)

Gemma

December 6th, 2016

