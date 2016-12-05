Blog

DECKNOLOGY 2016 FINALIST: TOPTAP

The Decknology 2016 Finals are fast approaching!

Friday 9th December at Empire Bar & Izakaya sees LXTZ, Madoka, TopTap, Corruptio & Subvert going head to head to be crowned THE DECKNOLOGY 2016 CHAMPION OF THE UNIVERSE.

Get to know your challengers before the final throwdown.

DJ Profile: TopTap

Another new comer from White Elephant, TopTap competed in last years competition and this year see’s herself being the first Female to compete in a Decknology Grand Final.

How long have you been DJing for?

I have been DJing for one and a half years now. My interest in music drew me towards becoming a DJ and I have never looked back since!

How would you describe your sets?

My music usually includes Trap, EDM and House. But I mostly play Trap music because I simply love it!

Weapons of choice?

My equipment is fairly basic as I am new to this industry. However, I plan to move on to more advanced gear in the coming future. For now, my weapons include 3 CDJ 2000nexus + DJM900nexus which supports my music successfully.

What can we expect from you on the night?

I never thought that I’d make it to the Grand Final. Therefore, I’m a tad bit nervous but I am hoping to convert all my energy to put my best foot forward. You can expect an energetic and vibrant set that will elevate your mood for the coming weekend.

What sets you apart from other competitors?

I generally stand out from other competitors because I am the only female finalist and I am convinced that my music can engage a wider variety of audience. Besides that, I have a very bubbly and cheerful personality that speaks out in my music. I hope that the audience can feel the positivity in my set and have a good time while I’m playing.

Who’s set are you most looking forward to?

I am torn between Curruptio and LXTZ. I can’t choose one over the other because both are really good at what they do. Besides that, we are all close friends and I am excited to hear their set as we have spent hours on end practising together.

Upcoming projects?

I am looking forward to learning more genres and improving myself as an upcoming DJ. Besides that, I am also interested in producing music which I may experiment with in the near future, because I feel my experience as a DJ has provided me with the right platform to venture into music production as well.

–

A huge thank you to Empire, White Elephant, The Rockshop and RDU for making Decknology 2016 happen.