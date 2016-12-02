Blog
RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary
Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.
New to Spotify this week:
CASS MCCOMBS – Run Sister Run
THE PROPER ORNAMENTS – Cremated (Blown Away)
Full on air playlist:
CASS MCCOMBS – Run Sister Run
JEREMY COSMO POTTS (nz) – Catatonic Death Trance
ROY IRWIN (nz) – Be The Glory
THE ALL-SEEING HAND (nz) – Cro-Magnon Corp
THE PROPER ORNAMENTS – Cremated (Blown Away)
YOUNG PIONEERS – Sick Inside
Gemma
December 2nd, 2016