RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary

Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.

New to Spotify this week:

CASS MCCOMBS – Run Sister Run

THE PROPER ORNAMENTS – Cremated (Blown Away)

Full on air playlist:

JEREMY COSMO POTTS (nz) – Catatonic Death Trance

ROY IRWIN (nz) – Be The Glory

THE ALL-SEEING HAND (nz) – Cro-Magnon Corp

YOUNG PIONEERS – Sick Inside

