RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Sheldon Williams
Sheldon Williams goes deep in to the electronica realm to bring you beats, treats and electronic delights. He also brings you Plantspace with Plantgril every Saturday 8-10am.
Added to Spotify this week:
Full on air playlist:
CHILDISH GAMBINO – Redbone
MICROLITH – Another Way
MOBY – Go (Bart Skils Remix)
PAUL KALKBRENNER – Cloud Rider (Solomun Remix)
RIOHV – Stingray
Gemma
December 1st, 2016