Blog
RDU Curator Spotify Playlist – RQ
RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).
Added to his Spotify this week:
GENSU DEAN – Ball of Yarn feat. Roc Marciano
MACHINEDRUM – Do It 4 U Feat. D∆WN (Darq E Freaker Remix)
Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:
DEADCROW – 0verload
GENSU DEAN – Ball Of Yarn Feat. Roc Marciano
LQ & HEADLAND (chc) – Fat Neck
MACHINEDRUM – Do It 4 U Feat. D∆WN (Darq E Freaker Remix)
RUBIX (chc) – Sideways Feat. Jenna Lynn
THE NEXTMEN – On The Corner Feat. Nu Logic & Kiko Bun
WARD 21 – OG Kush (Benny Page Remix)
Gemma
November 29th, 2016