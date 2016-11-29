Blog

RDU Curator Spotify Playlist – RQ

RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).

Added to his Spotify this week:

GENSU DEAN – Ball of Yarn feat. Roc Marciano

MACHINEDRUM – Do It 4 U Feat. D∆WN (Darq E Freaker Remix)

Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:

DEADCROW – 0verload

GENSU DEAN – Ball Of Yarn Feat. Roc Marciano

LQ & HEADLAND (chc) – Fat Neck

MACHINEDRUM – Do It 4 U Feat. D∆WN (Darq E Freaker Remix)

RUBIX (chc) – Sideways Feat. Jenna Lynn

THE NEXTMEN – On The Corner Feat. Nu Logic & Kiko Bun

WARD 21 – OG Kush (Benny Page Remix)

