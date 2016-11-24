Blog
RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Dave Imlay
Dave from Galaxy Records brings us an eclectic mix for the RDU playlist each week.
Hear his latest 25 playlist picks on his Spotify playlist.
Gemma
November 24th, 2016
Dave from Galaxy Records brings us an eclectic mix for the RDU playlist each week.
Hear his latest 25 playlist picks on his Spotify playlist.
Gemma
November 24th, 2016
A Radio Station... in Christchurch NEW ZEALAND
Rolling since 1976, RDU98.5fm is now the only bastion of alternative radio in Christchurch.
If you want your music to be considered for playlist fire it through to Gabe Calcott, our music director - pd@rdu.org.nz
Kill Your Television
STATION MANAGER : James Meharry
- james@rdu.org.nz
SALES MANAGER : Simon Claridge
- simon@rdu.org.nz
RDUNITED MANAGER : Will Appelbe
- rdunited@rdu.org.nz
MUSIC SUBMISSIONS
- music@rdu.org.nz
CONTENT MANAGER: Gemma Syme
- gemma@rdu.org.nz
PRODUCTION: Nik Coulter
- production@rdu.org.nz
Location: Boxed Quarter, Crn St Asaph & Madras Sts, Chch CBD.
MAIL: PO BOX 699, Chch Central.
STUDIO PHONE: +64 (03) 977 5394
OFFICE PHONE: +64 (03) 741 3050