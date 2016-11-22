Blog
RDU Curator Spotify playlist – RQ
RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).
Added to his Spotify this week:
A TRIBE CALLED QUEST – Whateva Will Be
BAILEY WILEY – Dos Fuegos (ENO X DIRTY Remix)
DJ MAARS – Soundclash
KIMYAN LAW – Magic Feat. Clara Luzia
LANDO CHILL – Babel
WHINEY – Moondance
Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:
MJ COLE & AJ Tracey -The Rumble (DJ Hype & Annix Remix)
Gemma
November 22nd, 2016