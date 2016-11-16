Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist – RQ

RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).

Added to his Spotify this week:

AKCEPT (chc) – The Streets Feat. Clinton Sly

GENSU DEAN – Principles & Codes FEAT. Diamond D

TALI (chc) – Birth of a Break Prod. Tokyo Prose

TAPECUT – Oimu

TOTO LA MOMPOSINA – Adios Fulana (RSD Amen Style Remix)

Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:

AKCEPT (chc) – The Streets Feat. Clinton Sly

COLDCUT – Donalds Wig Feat. Roses Gabor

GENSU DEAN – Principles & Codes FEAT. Diamond D

SLAQR (chc) – Brotek

TALI (chc) – Birth of a Break Prod. Tokyo Prose

TAPECUT – Oimu

TOTO LA MOMPOSINA – Adios Fulana (RSD Amen Style Remix)

