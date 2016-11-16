Blog
RDU Curator Spotify playlist – RQ
RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).
Added to his Spotify this week:
Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:
AKCEPT (chc) – The Streets Feat. Clinton Sly
COLDCUT – Donalds Wig Feat. Roses Gabor
GENSU DEAN – Principles & Codes FEAT. Diamond D
SLAQR (chc) – Brotek
TALI (chc) – Birth of a Break Prod. Tokyo Prose
TAPECUT – Oimu
TOTO LA MOMPOSINA – Adios Fulana (RSD Amen Style Remix)
Gemma
November 16th, 2016