Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist – RQ

RDU Curator Spotify playlist – RQ

RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).

Added to his Spotify this week:
AKCEPT (chc) – The Streets Feat. Clinton Sly
GENSU DEAN – Principles & Codes FEAT. Diamond D
TALI (chc) – Birth of a Break Prod. Tokyo Prose
TAPECUT – Oimu
TOTO LA MOMPOSINA – Adios Fulana (RSD Amen Style Remix)

Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:
AKCEPT (chc) – The Streets Feat. Clinton Sly
COLDCUT – Donalds Wig Feat. Roses Gabor
GENSU DEAN – Principles & Codes FEAT. Diamond D
SLAQR (chc) – Brotek
TALI (chc) – Birth of a Break Prod. Tokyo Prose
TAPECUT – Oimu
TOTO LA MOMPOSINA – Adios Fulana (RSD Amen Style Remix)

Gemma

November 16th, 2016

No Comments

Comments are closed.


On Air





Twitter Feed

  • #np Number 1 (also!): @milouxmiloux - Pocket #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #electro #pop
    3 weeks ago
  • Oh no, we messed up the numbering! Here's the first number 1: @DraxProject - Cold #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #rnb
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 2: @averagerapband - Fly Casual #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #rap #electro
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 3: @Tourettesone - New New Zealand #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #rap #spokenword
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 4: @lontalius - All I Wanna Say #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #alt #pop
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 5: @witchesofthehex - Witches of the Hex #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #alt
    3 weeks ago