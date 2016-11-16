Blog

Fly My Pretties tickets on sale now!

Fly My Pretties tickets on sale now!

Tickets to Fly My Pretties – String Theory are on sale now!

The performance will be at the Isaac Theatre Royal on Thursday 12 January, 2017.

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE: http://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=FLYMYPRE17

Described as a “cosmic trip through the universe inside and outside us – led by some of Aotearoa’s finest musicians”by 13th Floor reviewer Stephen Allely, the all new Fly My Pretties show is set to enchant audiences across the country.

Watch the #TeAhiTop10 chart topping track ‘Mud & Stardust’ below.

The Fly My Pretties – String Theory Cast is:

Barnaby Weir
Iraia Whakamoe
James Coyle
Ryan Prebble
Jarney Murphy
Nigel Patterson
Mike Fabulous
Ria Hall
Bailey Wiley
Laughton Kora
Tiki Taane
A Girl Named Mo
Ills Winter
Miloux

Gemma

November 16th, 2016

No Comments

Comments are closed.


On Air





Twitter Feed

  • #np Number 1 (also!): @milouxmiloux - Pocket #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #electro #pop
    3 weeks ago
  • Oh no, we messed up the numbering! Here's the first number 1: @DraxProject - Cold #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #rnb
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 2: @averagerapband - Fly Casual #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #rap #electro
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 3: @Tourettesone - New New Zealand #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #rap #spokenword
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 4: @lontalius - All I Wanna Say #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #alt #pop
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 5: @witchesofthehex - Witches of the Hex #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #alt
    3 weeks ago