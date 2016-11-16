Blog

Fly My Pretties tickets on sale now!

Tickets to Fly My Pretties – String Theory are on sale now!

The performance will be at the Isaac Theatre Royal on Thursday 12 January, 2017.

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE: http://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=FLYMYPRE17

Described as a “cosmic trip through the universe inside and outside us – led by some of Aotearoa’s finest musicians”by 13th Floor reviewer Stephen Allely, the all new Fly My Pretties show is set to enchant audiences across the country.

Watch the #TeAhiTop10 chart topping track ‘Mud & Stardust’ below.

The Fly My Pretties – String Theory Cast is:

Barnaby Weir

Iraia Whakamoe

James Coyle

Ryan Prebble

Jarney Murphy

Nigel Patterson

Mike Fabulous

Ria Hall

Bailey Wiley

Laughton Kora

Tiki Taane

A Girl Named Mo

Ills Winter

Miloux