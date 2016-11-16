Blog
Fly My Pretties tickets on sale now!
Tickets to Fly My Pretties – String Theory are on sale now!
The performance will be at the Isaac Theatre Royal on Thursday 12 January, 2017.
GET YOUR TICKETS HERE: http://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=FLYMYPRE17
Described as a “cosmic trip through the universe inside and outside us – led by some of Aotearoa’s finest musicians”by 13th Floor reviewer Stephen Allely, the all new Fly My Pretties show is set to enchant audiences across the country.
Watch the #TeAhiTop10 chart topping track ‘Mud & Stardust’ below.
The Fly My Pretties – String Theory Cast is:
Barnaby Weir
Iraia Whakamoe
James Coyle
Ryan Prebble
Jarney Murphy
Nigel Patterson
Mike Fabulous
Ria Hall
Bailey Wiley
Laughton Kora
Tiki Taane
A Girl Named Mo
Ills Winter
Miloux
Gemma
November 16th, 2016