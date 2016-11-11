Blog
RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Brian Feary
Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.
Added to Brian’s Spotify this week:
COSMO PYKE – Social Sites
LAMBCHOP – NIV
STRAIGHT ARROWS – Turn Me Off
Full list of Brian’s choices for On Air playlist:
COSMO PYKE – Social Sites
HUMAN RESOURCE (nz) – Dearth
LAMBCHOP – NIV
ROY IRWIN (nz) – Jesus On Fire
STRAIGHT ARROWS – Turn Me Off
UNSANITARY NAPKIN (nz) – Trumphole
WELCOME TO CONCRETE (nz) – Distant Viewer
Gemma
November 11th, 2016