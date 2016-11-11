Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Brian Feary

Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.

Added to Brian’s Spotify this week:

COSMO PYKE – Social Sites

LAMBCHOP – NIV

STRAIGHT ARROWS – Turn Me Off

Full list of Brian’s choices for On Air playlist:

COSMO PYKE – Social Sites

HUMAN RESOURCE (nz) – Dearth

LAMBCHOP – NIV

ROY IRWIN (nz) – Jesus On Fire

STRAIGHT ARROWS – Turn Me Off

UNSANITARY NAPKIN (nz) – Trumphole

WELCOME TO CONCRETE (nz) – Distant Viewer

